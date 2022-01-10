HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council is under new leadership.
Council members voted District 6 Councilwoman Holly Smith Mount as its new chairwoman and District 4 Councilwoman Sarah Walling as vice chairwoman. The votes were unanimous and the women were the sole nominations for their positions. Their terms will last through 2022.
Councilman Bob Bailey said that “history was being made” Monday night as to his knowledge, the council has not had two women simultaneously serve in its leadership roles before. City Clerk Barbara Miller said following the meeting that has been the case in her tenure with the city.
“I really appreciate the votes of confidence and I will do my very, very best in this role to lead with integrity and honesty. I really appreciate everything. Thank you,” Mount said to fellow council members. “And Mike, thank you so much. You leave big shoes to fill and I appreciate all you’ve done for us over the past several months, too.”
“I would also just like to thank everyone for your votes of confidence,” Walling said after she was elected as vice chairwoman. “It’s been a big year for me. And I am very excited to be more active and to work with you all for another year.”
In the year ahead, important topics on the city council’s radar include spending American Rescue Plan Act Funds within the city and soon, determining the city’s budget, Mount said.
In other business, council members approved the lone resolution on Monday’s agenda: the authorization of amending a lease and operating agreement that the city has with Riverwalk LLC for Harris Riverfront Park by extending in the agreement phase one of the project to the end of 2022 and phase two to the end of 2026. The item was previously discussed in an Administration and Finance Committee meeting.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
