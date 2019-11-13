HUNTINGTON — Members of Huntington City Council held a brief meeting Tuesday night, introducing no new ordinances or resolutions.
Meanwhile, members of the city’s Administration and Finance Committee approved the purchase of a new vacuum truck for the Huntington Sanitary Board, which is needed after two current vacuum trucks broke down earlier this year.
The City Council meeting was moved to Tuesday because the regularly scheduled Monday meeting fell on Veterans Day. There were no resolutions introduced or ordinances read. The meeting adjourned after about 10 minutes with no public comments.
Prior to the meeting, members of the city’s Administration and Finance Committee gave their approval for the Sanitary Board to purchase a $498,392 vacuum tanker, or Vactor truck, from Golden Equipment Co. Inc.
The item was forwarded to City Council with a favorable recommendation and could be introduced at a future meeting.
The truck is a budgeted line item and has been needed for some time, said Brian Bracey, executive director of the Huntington Sanitary Board. The trucks are an essential piece of equipment for the Sanitary Board because they are used to unclog sewage lines.
“The two we have currently in operation are more than 19 years old,” Bracey said. “This past year, this item has become such a critical piece for us. We lost operation of those two Vactor trucks for over a month for repairs. We had none in the city.”
The village of Barboursville loaned Huntington a vacuum truck until the other two trucks could be repaired, Bracey said.
Bracey said the truck was placed out for bid twice in hopes of getting the lowest price possible.
West Virginia Tractor made a significantly lower bid to furnish the truck, but that bid did not meet required specifications, he said. The truck that West Virginia Tractor offered would not have a feature to vacuum while the truck was in motion.
If approved, the truck will take approximately 200 days to build and deliver to Huntington.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.