HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council’s council meeting was open to in-person residents on Monday night for the first time in more than a year, and two people showed up to see city government in action.
The council meeting was preceded by a council work session and an Administration and Finance Committee meeting, both of which were also public.
Last week, Chairwoman Jennifer Wheeler said she re-opened the meetings to the public after conferring with the other council members. In March 2020, meetings were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The meetings were live-streamed on the city’s website, Facebook and channel 24 on the Comcast/Xfinity cable system.
On Monday, Wheeler thanked several city employees and officials, councilmembers and Cabell-Huntington Health Department for discussions that lead to reopening city meetings to the public.
“Many thanks to all of you. We are so glad to be able to welcome the public back to engage with us and be part of our meetings,” Wheeler said.
Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader took temperatures of all who attended the meeting. Unvaccinated persons were advised to wear masks. A 26-person occupancy limit was enforced for council chambers.
During the meeting, councilmembers heard first readings for four ordinances. Councilmembers also approved a city budget revision.
The first ordinance would allow the city to publish the names of businesses that are behind on business and occupation taxes by at least a year, which is already granted by the state Legislature. Assistant City Attorney Ericka Hernandez said the debtors would be notified by the city and have 30 days to reconcile their taxes. If that deadline passes, the city would be able to publish their names in a newspaper legal ad, on a post at City Hall or on social media.
Hernandez also spoke on another ordinance that would bring the city’s ordinance on municipal court into line with state law. Language about payments plans, suspending drivers’ licenses and procedures for contempt of court would be added to the city’s code.
Janney Lockman, a planner in the city’s Planning and Zoning Department, spoke about the last two ordinances. One involves dedicating and vacating alleys near Artisan Avenue at the site of the new University No. 2 Fire Station. The other adds a column that outlines existing requirements for townhouses in the R-4 two-family district development requirements chart. The latter is for the readability of the requirements and doesn’t change or add to existing information.