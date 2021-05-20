HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council meetings have been closed to the public for over a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meetings closed to the public in March 2020, shortly after the coronavirus began. Since then, city meetings have been broadcast live on the city’s website, on Facebook and on channel 24 on the Comcast/Xfinity cable system. Residents can submit public comments to the city clerk prior to meetings.
Council Chairwoman Jennifer Wheeler said Friday following new guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said vaccinated adults can go without masks unless local or state guidelines require a mask, that the council is interested in what the CDC says. She added for the most part that the council has operated based on local recommendations from the health department and the state of West Virginia.
“I think it’s more of a matter of not ‘if’ but ‘when,’” Wheeler said about the possibility of council reopening meetings to the public.
The council must have a vote to reopen meetings to the public. She said a vote to reopen meetings was not currently on the next council meeting agenda, but that agenda has not been finalized.
She said the number one priority for the council is to keep people safe and follow the West Virginia Ethics Commission’s recommendations on public meetings. The commission has a notice on its website that says governments can provide livestreams or a call-in number for residents to attend public meetings.
An April 12 letter with recommendations of measures that would “provide a safer environment for attending in-person meetings for the Huntington City Council” was sent from the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to Wheeler. The letter is signed by Dr. Michael Kilkenny, the CEO and health officer of the health department. The Herald-Dispatch obtained the letter from the city through a Freedom of Information Act request.
The letter suggests some of the following:
- Creating and implementing a written plan for personal protective equipment and physical barriers.
- Having a check-in table to screen people in the room.
- Not admitting anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19.
- Post signage on health policies’ expected compliance, or provide compliance to educate the public on COVID-19 best practices.
- Control traffic flow and occupancy limitations.
- Open doors or windows if possible to improve ventilation.
- Maintain social distancing.
Another suggestion in the letter is a 26-person occupancy limit. The number was based on the functional area of the council’s meeting room, 742.52 square feet, and would give each person space to properly distance themselves.
“We were asked questions concerning safe practices in meetings,” Kilkenny said earlier this month. “So, we offered to go down and check out the space and determine occupancy and summarize the guidelines as it applies to the gatherings of people in indoor spaces.”
Kilkenny said the work behind the report is routine for the health department these days. Other groups, including government departments or agencies, have asked the health department to give guidance on how they can best follow COVID-19 guidelines to protect individuals, he said.
“What we’re experiencing with people trying to interpret the guidelines is that they’ll hear something like ‘100% capacity’ as the guideline. Well, ‘100% capacity with social distancing’ is the actual rule,” Kilkenny said.
Being at full occupancy is different amid the coronavirus, Kilkenny said. While the fire marshal may have given a higher occupancy to a room before the pandemic, social distancing is now a factor.
“We felt like they were asking us, ‘What is the safe occupancy of this room, and how do we safely conduct business here?’” Kilkenny said.
While some guidelines have changed since April 12 regarding gatherings, Kilkenny said last week the recommended occupancy wouldn’t have changed because a City Council meeting would be “a public space where people from many multiple households would be gathering.” The new gathering guidelines are about small groups of immunized adults meeting, he said.
Kilkenny said it would be up to the City Council to decide when it would reopen to the public.
“I’m sure that any government agency is concerned about maintaining transparency and allowing the public in, but that would be that agency’s decision and our report would not weigh in on that subject,” he said.
Kilkenny said in order for things to go back to normal, a higher immunization rate is needed. The earliest substantial drop in cases would occur when there is a high immunization rate and good masking and distancing.
Wheeler said earlier this month that the council asked the health department about the possibility of reopening public meetings after a resident inquired about the idea.
“As a result, steps were taken to determine the best path to keep everyone safe — employees, members of the public and members of council. We reached out to and appreciate the health department for providing their professional expertise and guidance regarding the governor’s guidelines,” Wheeler said.
The chairwoman said the health department’s “input weighs heavily on opinion, and several other factors influence the decision as well.”
Wheeler said Huntington’s City Council has also sought guidance from other city councils in West Virginia and other cities’ attorneys, as well as the West Virginia Ethics Commission.
Currently, city employees and council members are the only ones physically present for council meetings, Wheeler said. She added that there is usually a member of the clergy present to give an invocation, but that person typically leaves after their segment.
Wheeler said members of the city’s administration were initially present in the City Council chambers during meetings, but after the council received guidance to limit occupancy to 26 people, employees now come into chambers during their section of business and exit to the hallway afterward. Wheeler said this change was done in the interest of safety.
“I think the safety of all the people is the number one priority. And we are still in the midst of a global pandemic,” she said. “We can be proud of the efforts that we have made to protect the public, and we’ll definitely keep being protective and proactive. And I think all the information out there will influence how long we remain closed to the public or when we do reopen. The number one factor to consider is the safety of all the people.”
Wheeler said City Council has remained transparent during the time that she has been part of it. Today’s technology has allowed the council to be more accessible to residents, she said.
“We didn’t used to be on Facebook. Now we’re on Facebook and it can be replayed,” she said. “I feel like that’s much more transparent because it doesn’t just happen in the moment and then it’s gone. It’s a recording for posterity.”