Brian Bracey, executive director of the Huntington Water Quality Board, discusses the corrosion of a floodwall gate opening at Special Metals as Huntington officials and Water Quality Board employees tour various facilities and pump stations around the city on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
The corrosion of a floodwall gate opening at Special Metals is discussed as Huntington officials and Water Quality Board employees tour various facilities and pump stations around the city on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Huntington officials and Water Quality Board employees check out a manhole cover for a combined line along 5th Avenue during a tour of various facilities and pump stations around the city on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Brian Bracey, executive director of the Huntington Water Quality Board, discusses the corrosion of a floodwall gate opening at Special Metals as Huntington officials and Water Quality Board employees tour various facilities and pump stations around the city on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Brian Bracey, executive director of the Huntington Water Quality Board, discusses the corrosion of a floodwall gate opening at Special Metals as Huntington officials and Water Quality Board employees tour various facilities and pump stations around the city on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Brian Bracey, executive director of the Huntington Water Quality Board, discusses the corrosion of a floodwall gate opening at Special Metals as Huntington officials and Water Quality Board employees tour various facilities and pump stations around the city on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
The corrosion of a floodwall gate opening at Special Metals is discussed as Huntington officials and Water Quality Board employees tour various facilities and pump stations around the city on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Huntington officials and Water Quality Board employees check out a manhole cover for a combined line along 5th Avenue during a tour of various facilities and pump stations around the city on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Brian Bracey, executive director of the Huntington Water Quality Board, discusses the corrosion of a floodwall gate opening at Special Metals as Huntington officials and Water Quality Board employees tour various facilities and pump stations around the city on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Brian Bracey, executive director of the Huntington Water Quality Board, discusses the corrosion of a floodwall gate opening at Special Metals as Huntington officials and Water Quality Board employees tour various facilities and pump stations around the city on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.