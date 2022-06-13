HUNTINGTON — The new City of Huntington Fire Station has an official name.
The City Council approved a resolution during its Monday meeting to name the station at the northwest corner of 9th Avenue and 20th Street as the Mayor Joseph L. Williams Jr. Fire Station. The name recognizes the former Huntington mayor and city councilman.
“The residents of the Fairfield neighborhood know that Joe Williams is an example that every public servant should ever endeavor to be, a person of integrity and distinction,” current Mayor Steve Williams said.
The former mayor is a longtime Fairfield resident. He is the chairman, CEO and founder of Basic Supply Company Inc., and co-founded Unlimited Future Inc., a nonprofit, microenterprise development center and business incubator on 8th Avenue.
Mayor Steve Williams said former Mayor Joseph Williams was the first Black man elected to City Council and is the only Black man to serve as mayor of the city. All council members present voted in favor of the resolution. Councilman Todd Sweeney was absent.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the station will be held Wednesday morning.
The City Council also approved two other resolutions that were on the agenda. The first was for a revised bid for maintenance to the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health in an amount not to exceed $643,135. The council previously approved the first phase of this work and this bid includes the full amount of work.
The second resolution was for an engineering service agreement with Thrasher Engineering for the fiber optic broadband design and engineering of the city’s broadband project. Funding from $230,000 in American Rescue Plan Act Funds, which the City Council previously approved.
Two ordinances were up for a second reading Monday night. City Council members approved both. One was for abandoning a 20-foot portion of an alley near 17th Street West. B&B Holdings plans to use it to expand commercial and industrial uses on adjacent properties it owns. The second revised definitions in the planning and zoning code under permitted uses.
Ahead of the regular meeting, the Diversity Committee forwarded an ordinance to ban conversion therapy for minors within the city. Committee members Bob Bailey, DuRon Jackson, Teresa Johnson and Tia Rumbaugh voted to send it to the rest of the council at a future meeting. Member Dale Anderson voted against it. Council Chairwoman Holly Smith Mount said she brought forth the ordinance.
In his reports, Mayor Steve Williams said that as of Monday afternoon, 702 households in the city have signed up for curbside recycling. Huntington has a goal of 910 households signing up for the service, which is set to begin Oct. 1. To register, visit rumpke.cc/huntingtonrecycles or calling 800-828-8171, ext. 8755, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.