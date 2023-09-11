The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council passed an ordinance that changes sober living home guidelines, allowing landlords to eject tenants and require them to pay for some to return to their original residences.

The ordinance that was passed on its second reading during Monday’s regular City Council meeting allows landlords to eject tenants for the use of drugs or alcohol without a valid prescription, violent crimes or threats of violent crimes against another person, sexual misconduct, or other conduct on or off the premises, in an effort to keep other sober living home residents safe.

