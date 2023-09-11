HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council passed an ordinance that changes sober living home guidelines, allowing landlords to eject tenants and require them to pay for some to return to their original residences.
The ordinance that was passed on its second reading during Monday’s regular City Council meeting allows landlords to eject tenants for the use of drugs or alcohol without a valid prescription, violent crimes or threats of violent crimes against another person, sexual misconduct, or other conduct on or off the premises, in an effort to keep other sober living home residents safe.
City Attorney Scott Damron said there was feedback from tenants that the previous guidelines were too broad as they suggested landlords only eject tenants if the crimes happened on the sober living home property.
The newly passed ordinance requires the landlord to make arrangements for and to pay for the return of a tenant to their primary residence if they are ejected and previously resided 50 or more miles away from the sober living home. If the landlord cannot return the individual, the ordinance states the landlord will be responsible for making arrangements for the individual to be re-homed for at least seven days.
Landlords must also report any ejections to the City of Huntington within 24 hours of ejecting a tenant. If the landlord fails to notify the ejection, they would be fined up to $500 and up to 30 days of imprisonment per occurrence.
During Huntington Mayor Steve Williams’ report, he addressed concerns regarding ambulances trying to get to medical facilities through Hal Greer Boulevard construction.
Williams said during a talk with his leadership team, members of the city council and first responders last week, they discussed the issues EMS has been having with the construction, as some of the lanes are too narrow for the ambulances to make their way through.
Williams proposed going to the state Health Department of Transportation and the contractors to see if workers could somewhat remove the cones to create another half lane to create more room for the vehicles to move. He also stressed that, besides trying to widen the lanes for EMS, the Hal Greer Project design will remain the same.
The council passed a resolution regarding the Fire Prevention and Safety Grant of $183,196.52 on behalf of the Huntington Fire Department for a Citizen’s Fire Academy that will educate citizens on ways to make homes more fire-safe.
The council also passed the authorization to apply for and accept the conditions of the 2023 Edward J. Byrne Discretionary Community Program Grant on behalf of the Huntington Police Department. The grant requires no local match and the monies will be used to support the Huntington Police Department’s Community Oriented Policing Endeavors (COPE) project.
