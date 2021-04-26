HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council passed two ordinances regarding business licenses during its Monday night meeting in response to businesses that operated illegally within the city and had violence occur on their premises.
The first ordinance is about post-business license inspections. Under the ordinance, the mayor or his or her designee can — within a month of a license issuance — inspect a business premises “to determine whether the business is being conducted in a manner consistent with the licensing information and in a lawful manner.” The ordinance says more inspections can follow the initial one. This ordinance was passed on Monday night with an 10-1 vote, with Councilman Dale Anderson II being the only nay vote.
Council members had some discussion on the first ordinance. Anderson said prior to the vote that he thought the council was divided on it.
“We’re divided, and I don’t know how we got off the rails and I don’t even know how the ACLU got involved. We had an opportunity to come together as a council to discuss it and before we even do that we are being threatened with a lawsuit. And that’s just garbage,” Anderson said.
Councilman DuRon Jackson said Councilwoman Tina Rumbaugh, Mayor Steve Williams and the chief of police worked together on the ordinance after Anderson’s comment.
“I still don’t think we’re divided. We’re not going to see eye to eye on everything. That’s the whole purpose of this thing,” Jackson said.
Rumbaugh said that multiple parties worked together on the ordinance and language was added to it to protect the rights of business owners.
“I think that’s what really sets it apart and makes it agreeable and understood that there will be no warrantless inspections and that we are honoring everyone’s constitutional rights,” Rumbaugh said.
The second ordinance concerns adult game rooms and defines what adult game rooms are and outlines requirements they must meet to operate in Huntington, such as getting licenses from the city and one from the ABCA to serve alcohol. This ordinance passed unanimously.
The ordinances come after violent crimes that occurred in Huntington at illegal businesses within the past year and a half. At Kulture Hookah Bar on New Year’s Day in 2020, seven people were injured after a shooting. The city later said the business did not have proper permits, including a state liquor license. Huntington has a lawsuit against the owners of Gary’s Place, which was the site of a 2020 double homicide. In February, two were injured in a shooting reported at Roberts Game Room/Marigold.
A letter from the ACLU was submitted as a public comment on the first ordinance for licenses and was read aloud at the city council meeting. The second ordinance received no public comment.
“It is not a legitimate government interest to blanketly permit warrantless searches of businesses,” said the letter signed by Loree Stark, ACLU-WV legal director. “Law enforcement have a venue by which they may do that in a way that is constitutionally compliant: establishing cause sufficient to procure a warrant.”
City Attorney Scott Damron told council members on Monday that he responded to Stark to say that the city disagreed with her reading and he has not received a response from her. He said he included in his response that the visit of a business would be done during business hours, when a business would be open to all. If the designee would not be allowed on a property, the city must then get a warrant from a court. He added that if the city determined that a business was not being operated in accordance with its application, the city would have to get an injunction in court.
In other business, council members approved an ordinance that outlines a supplemental agreement with the West Virginia Department of Highways to handle the right-of-way acquisition necessary to realign 10th and Charleston Avenues as part of the Hal Greer Boulevard Complete Street Project.
Council approved a purchase of a parcel of land on Piedmont Road in Westmoreland that will be the future site of a fire station. The sale is expected to close in 10 days.
West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore spoke in person to the council at the beginning of the meeting about various topics, including the Jumpstart Savings Program, which helps vocational and trade students save money for costs of their trade ahead of their graduation. He said West Virginia is the first state to have such a program. Moore also discussed the 457 retirement savings program, which is for government workers.