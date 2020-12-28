HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council said goodbye to the majority of its members Monday during the final meeting of 2020.
Many of the outgoing council members had served for at least two four-year terms.
Only two of the current members, Vice Chairman Mike Shockley and Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler, won their elections and will be returning next year.
Council Chairman Mark Bates has served on the council since 2008 and was recognized by the mayor Monday night for his years of service, including nine of those 12 years where he served as chairman.
“To my constituents, thank you for the honor to serve you the last 12 years,” Bates said. “It’s been my honor to sit here and represent you. And to my colleagues ... thank you for your trust in me to lead the body and to do the business of the people, as I like to say. We do it together and we’ve always done it together and we’ve worked as a team.”
As the outgoing chairman he was also presented with a plaque engraved with his years of service.
The only other outgoing council member to have reached the maximum of three consecutive four-year terms was Councilwoman Rebecca Howe.
In other news, council members approved an ordinance to establish a Huntington Building Commission, which will be used to assist the city in acquiring properties and helping finance improvements on existing properties.
The Huntington Building Commission will consist of three commissioners who will meet on an as-needed basis. They will be appointed by the mayor and approved by City Council.
Initially, the commissioners will be appointed to staggered one-, three- and five-year terms. At the conclusion of the term of each initial commissioner, successors will be appointed to five-year terms.
The commissioners will not receive any compensation as part of their appointment.
Council members also approved a resolution to purchase a disinfecting system for city vehicles in the police, fire and public works department as well as small offices.
The device will be purchased from D.A.I. Scientific Equipment in Mundelein, Illinois, for a total cost of $37,958.82. Funds for this purchase will come from the capital outlay-other improvements budget line.
A resolution to purchase a 25 cubic yard packer truck for the Public Works Sanitation Division was also approved by council.
The truck will be purchased from West Virginia Tractor in Charleston and will cost a total of $153,200. Funds to purchase the truck will come from the Public Works Department’s capital outlay-equipment: motor equipment budget line.
In other business, council approved two resolutions to certify the election results from the general election held in both Cabell and Wayne counties.