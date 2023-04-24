The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Huntington City Hall is pictured in this May 2020 file photo.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council met for a regular meeting in city council chambers at City Hall on Monday and passed three resolutions that will accept grant funding for three water infrastructure projects.

The council voted to approve three resolutions allowing the Huntington Sanitary Board to enter into three West Virginia Economic Enhancement grants. The grants will provide initial funding for design and construction costs for several water infrastructure projects, including new pumps at the 13th Street and 4th Street pump stations and extending service to W.Va. 10.

