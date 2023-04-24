HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council met for a regular meeting in city council chambers at City Hall on Monday and passed three resolutions that will accept grant funding for three water infrastructure projects.
The council voted to approve three resolutions allowing the Huntington Sanitary Board to enter into three West Virginia Economic Enhancement grants. The grants will provide initial funding for design and construction costs for several water infrastructure projects, including new pumps at the 13th Street and 4th Street pump stations and extending service to W.Va. 10.
According to Brian Bracey, executive director of the Huntington Water Quality Board, the pump stations are well past their intended lifespan, with some pumps only operating at a fourth of their original workload. Bracey said the pumps are technology from the 1950s and must be replaced. The funding, which is allocated through the American Rescue Plan, would provide the resources to complete the design and initial construction phases.
Mayor Steve Williams said in his reports to council that the City of Huntington’s annual amnesty period for waiving penalties that have accrued on delinquent municipal fire protection and refuse fees will be May 1 through June 30.
The amnesty period only applies to owner-occupied properties and does not affect principal and interest owed, per IRS rules and regulations. Property owners also must pay the principal amount owed in full to have penalties waived, among other stipulations to be eligible.
Williams also announced that applications for Huntington’s Black History Month banners are open and due by June 1.
The banners, which feature prominent Black Huntington residents, will be placed next February throughout the downtown business district along 3rd and 4th avenues. There is no cost to apply; applications can be sent to the mayor’s office or submitted on the city’s website.
The council also passed an ordinance that will create a tax increment financing district in the Highlawn neighborhood of Huntington.
Williams said at a city council meeting in March that the TIF district could be instrumental in revitalizing the Highlawn neighborhood by creating a fund specifically for community projects. Highlawn will become Huntington’s third TIF district.
The district’s boundaries would generally fall south of the Ohio River between 20th and 28th Street and be bound by 6th Avenue and the CSX rail line.
