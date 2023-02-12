The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Huntington City Hall is pictured in this May 2020 file photo.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council is set to confirm a new police chief and hear from Mayor Steve Williams about the remaining goals for his term in his annual State of the City address.

The resolution, if passed, would confirm Huntington Police Deputy Chief Phil Watkins as the new chief after Chief Karl Colder resigned due to family matters last Monday.

