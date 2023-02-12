HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council is set to confirm a new police chief and hear from Mayor Steve Williams about the remaining goals for his term in his annual State of the City address.
The resolution, if passed, would confirm Huntington Police Deputy Chief Phil Watkins as the new chief after Chief Karl Colder resigned due to family matters last Monday.
Watkins was interviewed for the position of chief at the same time as Colder and has been employed within the department for 24 years.
Williams’s address will set his administration’s goals for the remainder of the year.
The city council will then schedule budget hearings to review the mayor’s proposals. Williams’s term will conclude at the end of 2024.
Additionally, the Neighborhood Institute of Huntington, the umbrella agency for the neighborhood associations in the city, will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the mayor’s conference room and stay for the state of the city address. Reports of items of interest to the neighborhoods will be presented by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, the Department of Planning and the Huntington Police Department.
The board of directors for the neighborhood institute will consider three applicants for mini-grants with limits of $500. Ten grants from various locations in the city have been approved for beautification and activities for youth and families.
