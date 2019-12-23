HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council members will vote Monday night on a contract to improve disability access to City Hall, which will include a new wheelchair lift off 5th Avenue.
The $567,000 contract with E.P. Leach & Sons, of Huntington, will also remodel first-floor bathrooms and the Mayor’s Office to make them more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
City Hall has a wheelchair ramp off 8th Street, which enters into the basement with elevator access. However, the elevator is in “dire need” of repair, said Jim Insco, director of public works.
If the city wanted to repair the elevator, it would need to close it down for an unknown period of time. This would effectively cut off all disability access to the entire building. That’s why the city needs to install a new wheelchair lift off 5th Avenue before it can address any elevator improvements, Insco said.
The new wheelchair lift will be next to the steps and and will lead into the first-floor of City Hall. The lift will be enclosed and will let people enter into the building where the city’s permit office is now, Insco said. The permit office and another small office will be renovated to make way for it.
In addition to the new lift, the contract will also allow remodeling of City Hall’s first floor bathrooms and the mayor’s office to lower doorknobs and expand space for better wheelchair access.
“We receive letters from the American Disabilities Council yearly, if you will, with recommendations, and this has been one of them,” Insco said. “It will include complete renovations to the offices with ADA handles and wheelchair accessible where they can maneuver.”
The first-floor bathrooms will be closed for about 30 days during remodeling, Insco said. During the downtime, people may use bathrooms in the basement and by the auditorium on the second floor.
The proposed contract will also replace some windows in the Mayor’s Office that have deteriorated, letting in cold air. The contract will be paid for from the city’s capitol outlay account, which council members approved earlier this year.
Also during Monday’s meeting, council members will consider a lease agreement with Tri-State Local Foods to continue operating The Wild Ramp inside a city-owned building on 14th Street West. The city’s current lease with the farmers market expires at the end of this month. The new contract will extend the lease another three years with an option to renew it after. Tri-State Local Foods will continue to pay $1 a year in rent and agrees to maintain the property.
KINETIC PARK: Council members will hear the first reading of an ordinance in support of an intergovernmental agreement between the city and the Huntington Municipal Development Authority (HDMA). The agreement would see the city advance $1.8 million to HMDA to finish repairs to a hillside slip at Kinetic Park. HMDA would repay the city as funds generate from the tax increment financing district established around the development.
HMDA BOARD: Council members will hear the first reading of an ordinance that will strike residency rules for members of the HMDA Board. According to the city’s charter, HMDA’s board shall consist of the mayor, one City Council representative, three business representatives, three industry representatives, three labor representatives and four economic development representatives. All members “shall be citizens and bona fide residents of the city.” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said HMDA is having trouble finding qualified candidates to meet each one of the board seat requirements.
LAND SALE: Council members will hear the first reading of an ordinance supporting a sales agreement between the city and Rickie Lee Spotts to purchase land off 9th Avenue for $15,000. The purchase would be the final parcel needed to build a new fire station {span class=”st”}located at 20th Street and 9th Avenue.{/span}
The proposed ordinances will require a second reading before council members may vote on them. Huntington City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday inside City Hall.