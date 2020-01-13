HUNTINGTON — Members of Huntington City Council will vote Monday on a proposed intergovernmental agreement that will see the city of Huntington loan about $1.8 million to the Huntington Municipal Development Authority for a hillside slip repair at Kinetic Park, which is already under construction.
If the second-reading of the ordinance is approved by council members Monday, all revenue generated from the tax increment financing (TIF) district surrounding Kinetic Park would go toward repaying the city within four years, said Cathy Burns, HMDA executive director.
Meanwhile, Burns and Mayor Steve Williams are asking council members to approve a separate ordinance that will remove residency requirements for HMDA’s 15-member board, citing difficulty finding qualified candidates to serve on it.
Slippage to the west slope of Kinetic Park has been a problem for many years, stemming from insufficient natural spring drainage as Kinetic Park was developed in the early 2000s, Burns said.
To tackle the problem, HMDA hired an engineering firm to plan erosion and sediment control and the installation of stormwater lines and drains. HMDA then hired K&N Contracting, of Elkview, West Virginia, to complete the work for $2.5 million. HMDA agreed to pay for the project from revenue generated as incremental increases in personal and real property taxes within the district, known as TIF No. 2.
Burns said during an HMDA meeting in November that she originally intended to get a bank loan to finance the project and repay it with the TIF No. 2 account. However, after researching the district’s founding language, she discovered it was established as a pay-as-needed account with no financing obligations permitted.
About $617,000 was paid from the account to begin the project, meaning about $1.8 million is needed to finish it. The proposed intergovernmental agreement will allow the city to advance $1.8 million to HMDA, which will repay the city as TIF revenue comes in monthly. The account generates about $500,000 a year, so Burns expects it to be repaid within four years.
A separate ordinance would strike residency rules for members of the HMDA Board. According to the city’s charter, HMDA’s board shall consist of the mayor, one City Council representative, three business representatives, three industry representatives, three labor representatives and four economic development representatives. All members “shall be citizens and bona fide residents of the city.”
Burns is asking the residency line be stricken from the code, which she said is in line with a 2012 voter referendum that ended residency requirements for city employees. One member recommended for HMDA’s labor representation has a Huntington address, but lives outside city limits, she said.
Williams said the city is having difficulty being able to get qualified individuals to meet specific criteria required for HMDA’s board.
Huntington City Council will meet Monday at 7:30 p.m. inside Huntington City Hall.