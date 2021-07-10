HUNTINGTON — The City Council will vote for its new representative on the Huntington Planning Commission on Monday.
Councilwoman Holly Smith Mount, who represents District 6 and is vice chairwoman of the council, could become the next representative. The position was left vacant after former Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler resigned from City Council last week. Wheeler was also the chairwoman of the council.
A resolution for the motion is on the council’s agenda for its Monday meeting.
In other items, the council will hear the first reading of a proposed zoning ordinance amendment to rezone a property from an R-2 Single Family Residential District to a C-2 Highway Commercial District.
The land is located on Virginia Avenue between 18th Street West and the 17th Street Bridge, according to documents about the proposal. The petitioner is B&B Holdings of Ashland.
The agenda also has two other first readings of ordinances. One relates to periodic safety inspections of rental units. The ordinance adds language to say that if owners of an unoccupied rental unit or tenants refuse entry for an inspection, officials cannot conduct an inspection without a search warrant from municipal court.
The ordinance previously said tenants or landlords could refuse. The other pertains to the city’s tax increment revenue and refunding bonds in the 2019 series for downtown Huntington projects.
In addition to the resolution regarding Mount’s appointment, the council will consider four other resolutions.
One would authorize a lease agreement with Foundry Theater for the Jean Carol Stephenson Auditorium at City Hall.
The city has previously solicited proposals from local performance groups for the lease and utilization of the space for public productions.
Another resolution is on the table to authorize a mussel survey for the proposed Harris Riverfront Park Marina project along the Ohio River. In 2014, the city settled a lawsuit with Superior Marine, paving the way for the development of the riverfront. In 1994, Superior Marine, then Huntington Marine Services, signed a lease with the city to develop the area.
The City Council will also consider a resolution to buy 25 Tasers and supporting equipment for the Huntington Police Department.
Another resolution would recognize the Workingman’s Store for 40 years of business.
The City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 12, in its chambers at City Hall.