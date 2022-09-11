The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Huntington City Hall is pictured in this May 2020 file photo.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A motion to give new residential guidelines to a former school site in Highlawn is on the agenda for Monday’s Huntington City Council meeting.

The ordinance, which would rezone pieces of property including the former Emmons Elementary School property with different residential requirements, will have a first reading during Monday’s meeting at 7:30 p.m.

emmons elementary school rezoning

This screenshot from a document included in the July Huntington Planning Commission packet shows a portion of the 2700 block of 4th Avenue, which could be rezoned from R-2 Single-Family Residential to R-5 Multi-Family Residential.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

