This screenshot from a document included in the July Huntington Planning Commission packet shows a portion of the 2700 block of 4th Avenue, which could be rezoned from R-2 Single-Family Residential to R-5 Multi-Family Residential.
HUNTINGTON — A motion to give new residential guidelines to a former school site in Highlawn is on the agenda for Monday’s Huntington City Council meeting.
The ordinance, which would rezone pieces of property including the former Emmons Elementary School property with different residential requirements, will have a first reading during Monday’s meeting at 7:30 p.m.
The Huntington Planning Commission previously gave the petition a favorable recommendation. In August, the City Council’s Planning and Zoning Committee also gave the motion a favorable recommendation. The request is from JTH Rentals, of Madison, West Virginia, which purchased the former school lot in 2020.
Other properties in the rezoning include 2736, 2738, 2742 and 2746 4th Ave. The land is currently an R-2 Single-Family Residential District, which maintains areas of low-density single-family housing with five to nine units per acre. The rezone would classify the area as an R-5 Multi-Family Residential District.
J.T. Handley, owner of JTH Rentals, previously told The Herald-Dispatch the next steps after the rezoning, if granted, would be to get utilities in place and a design from an architect. A representative for the company told planning commissioners that JTH Rentals plans to build a multifamily housing development.
“We just want to try to help improve the community in the Highlawn area and take that land that has been vacant for years and do something positive with it,” Handley said.
An ordinance up for a second reading Monday would authorize an agreement with the West Virginia Housing Development Fund for $100,000. During the last City Council meeting, council members heard a first reading of the ordinance.
Melinda Midkiff, financial analyst for the Planning and Development department, said the funds would support Project Shine, the city’s home rehabilitation program. Midkiff said according to last year’s numbers, about 11 homeowners could be served with the funding.
“The $100,000 is structured as a forgivable loan, meaning that once we complete the homeowner repairs and submit details to the fund, the loan is forgiven,” she previously said.
Two resolutions are on Monday’s agenda. The first authorizes a contract for the city’s annual supply of rock salt for snow and ice removal. Morton Salt of Chicago bid $114,192 for the contract. The second is for an agreement with Terradon Corp. for geotechnical engineering services.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.