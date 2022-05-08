HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council will consider a resolution to oppose Appalachian Power’s recent rate increase request.
The resolution was previously reviewed by the council’s Administration and Finance Committee. The Cabell County Commission approved a similar statement opposing the increase at its previous meeting.
The resolution said that “the citizens of the City of Huntington are already feeling the effects of the recent rate hike and have expressed great concern regarding another proposed increase to their monthly electric bill.”
American Electric Power subsidiaries, which includes Appalachian Power, proposed a rate increase that would raise the monthly bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours by $18.41 beginning Sept. 1. Last month, Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power asked the West Virginia Public Service Commission in a filing to approve the $297 million increase in the rate that the companies charge for buying power or fuel to generate electricity, which is the Expanded Net Energy Cost rate.
City Council members will also consider the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for several projects. The city was previously allotted about $40 million in the federal COVID-19 relief funds. The Administration and Finance Committee will discuss the resolution during its Monday meeting.
According to a copy of the resolution, the projects and funding amounts are:
$7 million to Marshall University for costs related to the Marshall University Baseball Stadium. Mayor Steve Williams previously proposed giving funds to the university
- to clear the future site of the stadium.
$300,000 for the “On The Go” Youth Employments and Empowerment program. During a budget hearing earlier this year
- , this program was discussed to help young adults.
- $1.2 million for workforce development job training to Coalfield Development Corp.
- $700,000 for a Paul Ambrose Trail for Health project.
- $11 million to the Huntington Municipal Development Authority for economic development.
- $7 million for broadband.
Council members will also discuss a resolution to amend a 2018 agreement with Thrasher Group for additional services on the design and construction of a bridge for the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health between 28th Street West and 31st Street West. The resolution said it would authorize increasing the funds for preliminary engineering by $45,000, for a total of $114,500. Another $25,000 would be authorized as a cap on the amount the firm could charge for the construction inspection of the final project.
The City Council will consider leasing a new fire truck for the Huntington Fire Department. The resolution said the bid was awarded to Johnson’s Emergency Vehicle Solutions of Wellston, Ohio. The leasing period would be seven years beginning in September 2023 at a rate of 3.54% a year, with two payments of $53,764.99 due each year, for a total of $752,709.86 over the life of the financing.
The Huntington City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 9. A work session before the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.