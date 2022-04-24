HUNTINGTON — City Council members will begin taking steps to amend an ordinance passed last month.
The Huntington City Council will consider amendments to an ordinance it recently passed to give tenants’ rights to residents of sober living homes. The new ordinance will get a first reading Monday and then come before council members again for a second reading at a future meeting.
The Drug Control Policy Committee previously reviewed the ordinance and gave it a favorable recommendation. During the meeting, City Attorney Scott Damron said the amendments address issues that were raised during public comments made ahead of the City Council’s vote, such as a lack of breadth of exceptions. He said the language in the ordinance reflects language in a bill that was considered in the recent West Virginia legislative session, but it did not pass. The city’s ordinance was originally drafted before the bill, Damron said.
The amendments also include allowing a landlord to eject a resident for violating program rules if the rules comply with the National Alliance of Recovery Residences’ quality standards and code of ethics and if the house is certified by the West Virginia Alliance of Recovery Residences.
“We also have two other additions. The first adds a section to place a burden on the operator to pay the return cost for anyone who is either summarily … ejected or ejected through the court process if they come from more than 50 miles away,” Damron said. “The … second addition adds a reporting requirement directing the operators to report on a quarterly basis any ejectments providing non-specific identifying information.”
The City Council previously passed the original ordinance in a meeting last month.
The West Virginia Home Rule Board must review it before it is enacted.
In other business on the agenda, several resolutions will be on the table for council members to review.
One includes revisions to the Rules of the Council. The Rules and Ethics Committee previously discussed changes and updates to the rules after a full review. Sarah Walling, the chair of the committee, said the version discussed in the meeting reflects changes discussed at a meeting of the committee earlier this year.
The committee added another change that Walling said was requested by Council Chairwoman Holly Smith Mount about sections referring to the process of submitting ordinances and resolutions to the City Clerk ahead of meetings and publicizing meeting agendas to be in compliance with the West Virginia Open Meetings Act. The committee then gave the resolution a favorable recommendation.
Other resolutions to be considered include the purchase of a Ford Explorer for the Huntington Police Department’s administrative bureau and two Toyota Camrys for the criminal investigations bureau.
The City Council meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall. A work session will begin at 7 p.m.