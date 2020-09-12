HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council will hear the first reading of an ordinance Monday evening that would aim to deter people from trespassing in empty or abandoned buildings.
The new ordinance would allow the municipality to post “no trespassing” signage on unsafe or abandoned buildings in the city and would also increase the penalty for structure trespassing.
Council enacted a similar ordinance in 2018 regarding property trespassing, adding the potential for 30 days of jail time and increasing the citation not to exceed $500 for violators.
If council approves the ordinance after a second reading, it would enact those same penalties for people who trespass in structures or buildings, allowing the Huntington Police Department to detain trespassers instead of only issuing a citation.
If a structure becomes part of the unsafe building registry, the owner would also have a certain number of days to post “no trespassing” signs on the building before the city is permitted to take action and charge the owner of the structure for the cost.
Also at Monday’s meeting, council members will hear the second reading of several ordinances that would create two separate industrial districts in the city — a heavy industrial district and light industrial district.
City Planner Shae Strait said at a previous meeting that the ordinances would rezone areas of Huntington neighborhoods that currently have heavy industrial uses in them to heavy industrial districts from general industrial districts.
The changes will also move existing general industrial districts into light industrial and commercial districts, which Strait said will reduce regulations for businesses and permit several residential uses back into the districts.
The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, and will be closed to the public due to COVID-19.
It will be broadcast live on Channel 24 Xfinity cable, at www.cityofhuntington.com or on the City of Huntington WV Facebook page.