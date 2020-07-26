HUNTINGTON — Residents and business owners could see extended coronavirus relief through the elimination of refuse fees and business and occupation taxes in Huntington.
Council members approved ordinances to halt the fees for residents and B&O taxes for retail shops and restaurants at the end of March, both of which expired June 30.
They will hear the first reading of two ordinances to continue waiving the fees through the next quarter Monday evening at their regularly scheduled meeting. After a second reading and approval, the new ordinances would continue the relief through September.
Also at the meeting, an ordinance to create B&O tax incentives for the construction or renovation of single-family homes in the city will undergo a first reading.
The city currently assesses a B&O tax of 2% on contractor or subcontractors on the construction or renovation of buildings, specifically of single-family homes.
The ordinance would eliminate this tax beginning Oct. 1 from the first $200,000 of gross revenue paid to a qualified applicant.
Mayor Steve Williams said the change would be one of many to hopefully bring in construction of new homes and families with it.
Council will also vote Monday on a resolution in support of the purchase and use of body cameras for Huntington Police Department officers on patrol. The devices can increase efficiency in investigations, ensure officer and resident safety and also serve as a tool for learning.
The proposal was brought before council earlier this month in the wake of nationwide protests against racial injustice and police violence.
Williams said the use of body cameras has been on the table for some time and the city now has the funds to buy and implement the equipment as well as store footage.
“We’re in a position where we can do this. In years past we haven’t been in the financial position to do it, and now is the time,” Williams said at a previous meeting. “No excuses.”
The resolution was forwarded to full council with a positive recommendation.
To curb the spread of COVID-19, the 7:30 p.m. meeting Monday, July 27, will be closed to the public.
However, it will be broadcast live on Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable, streamed live on www.cityofhuntington.com and on the City of Huntington, WV Facebook page.