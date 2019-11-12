HUNTINGTON — Members of Huntington City Council will meet Tuesday night, Nov. 12.

Tuesday’s meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. inside Huntington City Hall. A regularly scheduled meeting on Monday was moved because of Veterans Day.

According to the meeting’s agenda, council members will hear reports from Mayor Steve Williams. There will not be any new or old ordinances read during the meeting. Also, no new resolutions will be introduced.

Tuesday’s meeting will follow a 7 p.m. meeting of the city’s Administration and Finance Committee. The committee will consider forwarding a resolution to furnish the Huntington Sanitary Board with a new combination sewer cleaning truck.

If approved by the committee, the resolution could go before City Council during a future meeting.

