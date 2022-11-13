HUNTINGTON — Members of the Huntington City Council will consider several items Monday, including resolutions and ordinances up for a second reading.
One of the resolutions, which would declare downtown Huntington bar Premier Pub & Grill as a public nuisance and abate it, is on the agenda. Last week, the City of Huntington filed a complaint against the bar in Cabell County Circuit Court following multiple shootings that have occurred there this year.
A copy of the resolution says that under state law, the City Council can abate anything that is declared a public nuisance with a majority of the governing body.
The resolution continues with specific details about Premier including that the location has been the site of three shootings in the past eight months, which have resulted in severe injuries to five people and the latest, the death of someone working adjacent to the bar. The resolution said the bar has twice had its liquor and beer license suspended because “of its owner’s carelessness and callous disregard for the safety of its patrons.”
“Council deems it necessary to preemptively take action, rather than await the decision of the (West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration), to declare the bar be a public nuisance and a danger to all citizens and pedestrians of the City,” the resolution reads.
Sponsorship of the resolution will be assigned during the Public Safety Committee meeting, which begins at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14. The members are Council members Todd Sweeney, Teresa Johnson, Dale Anderson, Pat Jones and Committee Chairman Bob Bailey.
Other resolutions on the City Council’s agenda are to authorize funds for the Cabell-Huntington-Wayne Home Investment Trust Fund, approve a contract for the design and construction administration of the future Westmoreland Fire Station, approve a contract for renovation of the A.D. Lewis Community Center Pool and furnish the A.D. Lewis Community Center with a passenger van.
Of ordinances on a second reading Monday, the City Council will consider accepting the terms of a grant from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The funds would be used to support a Training Responders to Assess, Initiate and Navigate (TRAIN) program with community partners. The Drug Control Policy Committee reviewed the ordinance last month.
The City Council will also give a second reading to an ordinance that would enter an agreement with the Cabell County Commission to settle opioid settlement payouts through the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding at 50% each. The County Commission voted last month to split the funds evenly.
The third ordinance to get a second reading will authorize refunding an outstanding sewer revenue of not more than $6.2 million. In a previous meeting, Huntington Water Quality Board Executive Director Brian Bracey said the city issued in 2019 a bond anticipation note of $6.17 million to finance upgrades and improvements to the sewer system and it will reach maturity this year. A bond anticipation note is a short-term obligation for temporary financing that has an expectation of repayment via future cash flow.
The City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday following a work session, which will start at 7:15 p.m.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
