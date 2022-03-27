HUNTINGTON — An ordinance that would give legal protections to sober living home residents and future construction projects are on the Huntington City Council’s table.
The City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 28, at City Hall. A work session prior to the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
Council members will hear a second reading of an ordinance that would give sober living home residents tenants’ rights. The ordinance has been discussed at previous meetings. If council members pass the ordinance, the West Virginia Home Rule Board must review it.
“The problem that we want to address is the possibility and the actual occurrence of people being ejected from a home for some type of minor rules violation, failure to pay on time or some other reason,” city attorney Scott Damron said at the last meeting.
The city thinks the ordinance could protect vulnerable sober living home residents by adding a measure of protection, he said. It could also “weed out” illegal sober living homes from operating in the city.
During that meeting, Public Works Director Jim Insco said the crosswalk would connect a parking lot with the east main entrance of Marshall University’s campus and the Recreation Center. A 40-foot median would go in the middle turn lane, giving pedestrians a safe space to stop as they are crossing. The university is in favor of the project.
Council members will also consider another resolution that would authorize a contract for the construction of a new 20th Street fire station, which would be at 1950 9th Ave. The current station was built in 1968. The contract is scheduled to be awarded next month.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
