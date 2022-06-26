HUNTINGTON — Union agreements and a contract for Harris Riverfront Park are among the items to be discussed by Huntington City Council members this week.
City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 27, in its chambers at City Hall. A work session will begin ahead of the meeting at 7 p.m.
Three resolutions are on the agenda that would extend the wage and benefit agreements between the City of Huntington and local Huntington police, firefighter and municipal employee unions.
The Council’s Administration and Finance Committee previously reviewed the resolutions and moved them forward with a favorable recommendation. During the meeting, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said the city was in labor negotiations with bargaining units.
“The bargaining agreements all expire on June 30. We’re still in negotiations. Things are going quite well but we’re not done, and what we’re simply asking is for an extension of the bargaining, wage and benefit agreement through Sept. 30,” the mayor said. “We trust that we’ll be done by that time. If not, we will come back and ask for an extension.”
An ordinance to approve an operations and management agreement between the city and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District will get a second reading Monday. The agreement is for the operation, management and programming of Harris Riverfront Park.
The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s Board of Commissioners approved the agreement during their Wednesday meeting. According to a copy of the two-year agreement, the city would reimburse the park district for “operations, maintenance and programming cost including personnel, contracted services, commodities and capital expenditures in an amount to not exceed $215,000.”
The city and park district have had similar agreements in the past.
Another ordinance up for a second reading would approve a memorandum of understanding with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to give the department limited access to Huntington WV 311, the public request and information system launched earlier this year.
During a previous City Council meeting, Director of Council and Citizen Engagement Mark Bates said the memorandum could improve current interactions between the city’s code enforcement and housing inspectors and the health department on concerns such as trash or unsanitary living conditions. The health department would have access to limited categories of requests, which would go directly to a health department representative.
An ordinance that would prohibit conversion therapy for minors within the city will have a first reading. The Diversity Committee previously reviewed the ordinance.
Conversion therapy, which has been discredited by leading medical and mental health organizations, attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation, gender expression or gender identity.