HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council members will decide Monday whether to purchase the former Huntington Barbour Armory building, which would be converted into the city's new central garage.
If approved, Mayor Steve Williams will enter into a lease agreement with the state to purchase the building at 800 Virginia Ave. The purchase is set to cost a total of $600,000 over three years with an additional $1.75 million needed to renovate the building, move equipment and demolish the former city garage.
During a June 24 meeting, council members were told the Public Works Department lacks adequate space to work on firetrucks and other larger vehicles at its current garage on 2nd Avenue. The new building would also have space for the Huntington Police Department to store vehicles as evidence and classrooms for city departments to reserve for training purposes.
The armory building was occupied by the National Guard's 1257th Transportation Company, which vacated it several years ago after it was found not to meet U.S. Department of Defense standards. It was then taken over by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, which used it for a short while as a vegetable processing plant.
Former city manager Cathy Burns said the city could make 36 monthly payments of about $16,666, or about $200,000 per year.
Burns said the city would put together a team to plan the garage's transition to its new space once the ordinance is approved.
This team would include members of the city's Finance Division, which could come up with a plan to pay for the move and demolition.
At the central garage, the Public Works Department's Motor Pool Division repairs and services vehicles for the police department, fire department, the Municipal Parking Board, the sanitation and trash division and the street division. Vehicles used by the Big Sandy Superstore Arena, city employees, the Huntington Sanitary Board and traffic engineering also are serviced there.
Also during Monday's meeting, city council members will conduct the first reading of an ordinance supporting a continued management and operations agreement of Harris Riverfront Park with the Greater Huntington Parks & Recreation District.
Burns said the new four-year agreement does not include a 2% price escalation clause that was in the previous agreement. Instead, the city will be locked into paying $215,000 a year, which is the amount budgeted during Fiscal Year 2020.
The city was considering taking back management of the park, but determined this agreement was a more economical decision, Burns said.
"I was able to negotiate and hold that price firm with no escalator, and the parks district was agreeable to that," she said.
The district has discussed adding more programming at the park and making some capitol improvements. The city will also explore building a new amphitheater for the Huntington Symphony Orchestra. The city's current stage area at the park is not large enough and is prone to flooding from the Ohio River.
The ordinance will require a second reading before council members may vote on it. The agreement has since become retroactively active because its duration runs from July 1 to June 30, 2022. Burns is now the executive director of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority, a position she moved into this month.
City Council begins at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Huntington City Hall.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.