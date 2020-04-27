HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council members will vote Monday on a contract to begin construction of a wellness center for the city’s first responders.
The center will be constructed inside the Huntington Police Department and will feature exercise equipment, a group space, a meditation area, a kitchen and other amenities.
City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday inside Huntington City Hall. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting is closed to the public in adherence with federal guidelines limiting public gatherings.
Instead, the meeting will be streamed live on the city’s website, its Facebook page and on channel 24 on the Comcast/Xfinity cable system. People are asked to submit public comment or questions to the city clerk’s office by noon Monday.
Council members will vote on a resolution allowing the mayor to enter into a contract with E.P. Leach and Sons, of Huntington, to build the Compass Program Wellness Center for first responders.
The Compass Program is the result of a $1 million Bloomberg Mayors Challenge Grant that was awarded to the City of Huntington in 2018 to combat compassion fatigue in first responders.
“The police department and fire department are very much in support of this project,” said Cathy Burns, executive director of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority.
Burns said the center will be constructed on the fifth floor of the police department for $774,000. The city has already set aside $400,000 for construction and has pending applications with three other funding sources for the remainder of the total, she said.
The center will be completed in three phases with the first phase focusing on the center itself. This will also include spaces for exercise, meditation and group meetings. The second phase will build a kitchen and nutrition area and a third phase will remodel the bathrooms on that floor.
Also during the meeting, council members will vote on a resolution allowing members of the Community Planning and Development Department to meet virtually during the ongoing pandemic.
The resolution will recognize a state of emergency and allow members to hold virtual hearings about changes to Community Development Block Grants, HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) or the Emergency Shelter Grants funding.
Normally, those hearings are announced with postings at City Hall and Cabell County libraries, said Scott Lemley, director of the city’s Development and Planning Department. The resolution will instead allow those hearings be announced on the city’s website.
To leave public comment on the ordinances or resolution, people are asked to email comments by 4 p.m. Monday to City Clerk Barbara Miller at millerb@ huntingtonwv.gov or Assistant City Clerk Lisa Adkins at adkinsl@huntingtonwv.gov. People must include their name and address to be recorded into the record.