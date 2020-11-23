HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council will vote on several contracts and budget revisions during their regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23.
While the meeting is closed to the public as part of the city’s COVID-19 precautions, it will be broadcast live on Governmental Access Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable, streamed live on the City of Huntington’s website at http://www.cityofhuntington.com/city-government/public-meetings/ and broadcast live on the City of Huntington, WV Facebook page.
Members of the public who would like to submit appropriate comments in advance for any agenda item or for the good and welfare portion of the meeting can do so by emailing City Clerk Barbara Miller at millerb@huntingtonwv.gov or Assistant City Clerk Lisa Adkins at adkinsl@huntingtonwv.gov. The deadline to submit comments is noon Monday. Those submitting comments should include their name and address in the email.
Among the contracts up for consideration, the council will vote on a contract to purchase ammunition for the Huntington Police Department. HPD received one proposal for the contract from The Gun Shop out of Vincentown, New Jersey, for a total cost of $29,493.75. The contract will be paid for using funds from the police department’s capital outlay — other equipment funding line.
The City Council will also vote on a contract to purchase a Dell server for the city’s Information and Technology Division. Only one proposal was received for the contract from Digit3 in Huntington for a total cost of $67,135. Funds for the server will be paid for from the division’s capital outlay — equipment budget line.
In other business, the Huntington City Council will vote on a budget revision for the fiscal year 2020-21 general fund budget. As part of the budget revision, several line items in the city’s budget were increased to account for additional spending.
The line item for contributions — economic development was increased by $270,000 to account for funds given to the Tri-State Transit Authority to ensure that it would not need to cut back on operations that many in the city rely on during the coronavirus pandemic.
The line item for contributions — comms/authorities was increased by $100,000 to account for the funds given to the Water Quality Board to assist employees there during COVID-19.
The line item for legal in the city attorney’s budget was increased by $10,000 to pay for additional filing and cost of liens.
The line item for other grants was increased by $70,000 for the expenditure of a contribution from Marshall University toward the A.D. Lewis track.
The line item for building maintenance was increased by $5,000 for overtime expenses due to the pandemic.
On the revenue side, the capital lease revenues line item was also increased by $202,027 for the purchase of body cameras.
These additional funds for the body cameras were also noted in the budget for the police department in addition to a $40,405 expense to account for the first annual installment payment for the body cameras.
To cover these additional costs, $495,405 was taken from the city’s contingency fund, which now totals $6.24 million.