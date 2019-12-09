HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council members will vote Monday night on a wage benefit agreement between the city and the union representing the city’s firefighters, which ensures pay raises and health insurance maintained at current levels.
They will also vote on a sewer revenue bond anticipation note for the Huntington Water Quality Board, which will fund projects to alleviate flooding and other issues around the city.
Last month, members of the International Association of Firefighters Local 289 voted to ratify a three-year contract with the city that includes 12% pay increases with health insurance, deductibles, co-pays and out-of-pocket expenses maintained at current levels.
If approved by council members, that contract will be applied retroactively because it begins July 21, 2019, and ends June 30, 2022.
A 5% base rate increase will go into effect in the first year of the contract and firefighters will receive back pay for that time period.
In the second year, firefighters will receive a 4% base rate increase, and a 3% increase in the contract’s final year.
The new contract eliminates training incentives written into the previous contract because firefighters are required to have that training regardless.
That previous wage scheme was also confusing to administer at times, said Chris Slaughter, the attorney who represented the firefighters’ union during contract negotiations.
In addition to the wage increases, the new contract will set minimum staffing requirements necessary to respond to emergencies.
If approved, the new contract will require a minimum of 21 fire captains, 16 lieutenants, four deputy chiefs and 24 firefighters on staff. It will also require eight frontline fire apparatuses in service.
The contract will also establish an independent board to handle changes to health insurance deductibles for retired firefighters, similar to a pension board.
Slaughter said the city would aim to get the board active by the end of the contract’s second year in 2021.
Council members will also vote on a sewer revenue bond anticipation note for the Water Quality Board, which will help fund $6.2 million in projects around the city to alleviate flooding and other issues.
Those projects include: construction of a sludge loadout facility near Westmoreland; a project to bypass ruptured lines at Kinetic Park; a plan to clean out a 61-year-old interceptor line; a pump station project to alleviate flooding at the 8th Street and 10th Street underpasses; and a check valve project to stop the flow of river water into the city wastewater system.
Council members previously approved the Water Quality Board to seek funding for the projects, anticipating a 3% interest rate. However, the board was able to secure a loan with a fixed interest rate of 2.03%, said John Stump, bond counsel.
“Rates have fallen, so we can all take credit for timing the market correctly,” he said.
That rate will be on a draw-down basis, meaning the Water Quality Board will only repay the loan when revenue comes in. Bids for the projects came in about $300,000 lower than anticipated, Stump said.
Huntington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, inside Huntington City Hall. It will follow an Administration and Finance Committee meeting at 6:30 p.m.