HUNTINGTON — Members of Huntington City Council will vote Monday night on an ordinance allowing the Huntington Stormwater Utility to apply for up to $4 million to make repairs to the 11th Street pump station, which is tilting because of land subsidence.
The ordinance, if approved, will allow the Stormwater Utility to issue sewer revenue bond anticipation notes not to exceed $4 million. The 11th Street pump station, which is a tank that collects stormwater, has been sinking for some time because of a sinkhole of unknown size in that area.
Brian Bracey, executive director of the Huntington Sanitary Board, said he is applying for grants with the U.S. Economic Development Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The bond anticipation notes will help fund any grant matching required by the federal agencies, he said.
“This is an aggressive position for us under a very tight timeline,” Bracey said previously. “So this has to get out ahead, and we have to have the money prepared for the award from either the U.S. EDA or as well as from FEMA.”
The pump station repair is one of several projects to be undertaken by the Sanitary Board this year. In early December, Huntington City Council members approved a sewer revenue bond anticipation note for the Water Quality Board, which will help fund $6.2 million in projects.
As part of those projects, the city has awarded a $1.9 million contract to Tribute Contracting & Consultants to build pump stations near 8th and 10th streets.
They will pump storm water away from the wastewater system and into storm water lines on the city’s Southside neighborhood, which are under capacity.
It will also spend $2.4 million to clean out an interceptor line.
The line carries about 80% of the city’s wastewater and has not been cleaned since it went online in 1958.
Another project that is expected to reduce flooding in the city’s Highlawn neighborhood is the installation of a backflow stopper on outfall lines near the pump station at 5th Avenue and the Guyandotte River. The contract for that work has been awarded to Tribute Contracting and Consultants.
Funding for the projects has already been secured. Most of it comes from a three-step sewer rate increase implemented in February 2017, December 2017 and December 2018. Those increases raised sewer rates overall by 57%.
Also Monday, council members will vote to re-appoint Jim Rorrer to the Huntington Sanitary Board and to re-appoint Sean Hornbuckle to the Huntington Planning Commission.
Huntington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday inside Huntington City Hall.