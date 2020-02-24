HUNTINGTON — Members of Huntington City Council will vote Monday night on an ordinance allowing the Huntington Stormwater Utility to apply for up to $4 million to make repairs to the 11th Street pump station, which is tilting because of land subsidence.
The ordinance, if approved, will allow the Stormwater Utility to issue sewer revenue bond anticipation notes not to exceed $4 million. The 11th Street pump station, which is a tank that collects stormwater, has been sinking for some time because of a sinkhole of unknown size in that area.
Council members were prepared to vote on the ordinance during a Feb. 10 meeting, but the action was delayed because it needed to be advertised first.
Brian Bracey, executive director of the Huntington Sanitary Board, said he is applying for grants with the U.S. Economic Development Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The bond anticipation notes will help fund any grant matching required by the federal agencies, he said.
“This is an aggressive position for us under a very tight timeline,” Bracey said previously. “So this has to get out ahead, and we have to have the money prepared for the award from either the U.S. EDA or as well as from FEMA.”
Also during the meeting, council members will vote on resolution to allow repairs and resurfacing to the running track at the A.D. Lewis Community Center.
The contract with ATC Corp. is a two-step process that will include a stress test to the track and then the eventual resurfacing work, said Scott Lemley, city director of Development and Planning.
Lemley said council members originally allocated $229,134 in Community Development Block Grant funding for the project, but ATC Corp. wants to charge $285,490. To make up for the difference, Marshall University has pledged $70,000 to cover the difference and the cost of any repairs identified during the stress testing.
That money will help cover $60 per square yard for anything part of the track that fails the stress test, Lemley said.
If approved, the city hopes to have the track resurfacing completed by mid-June. It will take about 10 days to prepare the site and about 28 days to cure the track and resurface it. It will take another three days to line the track.
As of now, the track doesn’t get much use because it hasn’t been repaired in more than 25 years, he said.
“I will say there are some schools in the area that might utilize the track, they have shown an interest in utilizing it for practice,” Lemley said. “A lot of the elementary schools and middle schools might be using it.”