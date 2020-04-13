HUNTINGTON — Members of Huntington City Council will vote Monday night to approve the appointment of Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell to serve in the position permanently.
They will also vote on an ordinance to give a piece of land on 15th Street to Marshall University for the creation of a new parking garage.
Monday night’s meeting will be the first in which council members may attend and vote on items by calling into the meeting. Last month, council members voted to temporarily suspend council rules and allow remote attendance amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Because of this, Monday night’s council meeting is closed to the public in adherence with guidelines from the White House to limit public gatherings to fewer than 10 people. The meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and broadcast live on the city’s website, on Facebook and on channel 24 on the Comcast/Xfinity cable system. People were asked to email public comments on agenda items by Monday afternoon.
Last week, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams moved to appoint Cornwell to the police chief position permanently following what the mayor described as a four-month interview process.
Cornwell, a 24-year veteran of the Huntington Police Department, was named interim chief Dec. 16 after former chief Hank Dial was made city manager.
Williams said he used Cornwell’s time spent as interim chief to learn more about his leadership skills, his vision for the police department, his communication with officers and his ability to lead during times of crisis.
Also Monday, council members will vote on the second reading of an ordinance to abandon a section of 15th Street, between Columbia Avenue and Charleston Avenue, to give to Marshall University.
City Planning Director Bre Shell said the university intends to build a new parking garage with 708 spaces there.
“This new parking garage will have 708 spaces, which is a net of 545 parking spaces because they are reducing the street-level parking that they have there now,” she said.
The parking garage will extend the street’s existing right-of-way about 15 feet and will remove about 20 parking spaces on the street, Shell said.
Shell said Marshall University will replace the sidewalk and landscaping on the street and will provide approximately 20 additional parking spaces from the alley to make up for the loss of parking on the street.
The Huntington Planning and Zoning Commission and the city’s Planning and Zoning Committee previously met and recommended forwarding the ordinance to City Council with a favorable recommendation.
To leave public comment, people are asked to email comments by 4 p.m. Monday to City Clerk Barbara Miller at millerb@huntingtonwv.gov or Assistant City Clerk Lisa Adkins at adkinsl@huntingtonwv.gov. People must include their name and address to be recorded into the record.