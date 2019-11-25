HUNTINGTON — Members of Huntington City Council will vote Monday on a resolution to purchase a new sewer vacuum truck for the Huntington Sanitary Board.
The truck is needed because the Sanitary Board’s two current vacuum trucks are about 19 years old and both broke down at the same time earlier this year, said Brian Bracey, executive director. The village of Barboursville loaned Huntington a vacuum truck until they could be repaired.
If approved, the Sanitary Board will purchase a $498,392 vacuum tanker, or Vactor truck, from Golden Equipment Co. Inc. The truck will take approximately 200 days to build and deliver to Huntington.
Vacuum trucks are an essential piece of equipment for the Sanitary Board because they are used to unclog sewage lines, Bracey said.
Also Monday, council members will vote to submit an application to create a second project in the city’s downtown tax increment financing, or TIF, district.
The district was created in 2004 to coincide with the construction of Pullman Plaza. The TIF district financed widening of 3rd Avenue from one lane to two lanes, including sidewalk and lighting improvements. It also funded opening two blocks of 9th Street to vehicle traffic.
The city is in a position to pay the $2.4 million associated with the 3rd Avenue and 9th Street project earlier than expected. The district expires in 2034.
The city now wants to use money generated from the TIF district to begin a $1.7 million expansion project for the plaza of the Big Sandy Superstore Arena. Improvements to the arena’s plaza could add seating, a small amphitheater for live performances and opportunities for outdoor movies. It could also add an outdoor conference area and pathways leading to the box office and main entrance.
City Council members voted for the project during a September meeting. Monday’s vote will formally submit the application for the project to the West Virginia Development Office for final approval.
Also during the meeting, council members will consider a resolution appointing Sarah Walling to the Huntington Planning Commission.
Huntington City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday inside Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave. It follows a 6 p.m. meeting of the city’s Administration and Finance Committee.