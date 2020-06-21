HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council members will hear the second reading of several ordinances Monday evening, including two that would permanently close a portion of 24th Street to account for the building of the new Marshall University baseball stadium.
The 60-foot right of way between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue will be closed and dedicated to the project, but a 35-foot right of way will be donated back to the city as a replacement and to allow continued traffic flow from 5th Avenue to 3rd Avenue and vice-versa.
The new portion of land that will replace the section of 24th Street is currently a gravel alley, but could be developed with enough space for two 12-foot driving lanes, a sidewalk and landscaping area.
Council members will also hear the second reading of an ordinance that will put the Fairfield community a step closer to having a new fire station in the area.
The ordinance calls for the rezoning of three vacant lots from residential to commercial on 9th Avenue adjacent to a commercial parcel on 20th Street.
The intent is to consolidate those four lots to have adequate land for the development of the new fire station.
In addition, council members will vote on a resolution approving the fiscal year 2020-24 five-year consolidated plan, fiscal year 2020 annual action plan and analysis of impediments to fair housing for the city of Huntington.
City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 22, at City Hall, but because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the meeting will be closed to the public.
It will be broadcast live on channel 24 for Xfinity cable, online at www.cityofhuntington.com and on the City of Huntington, WV Facebook page.
To submit a comment on the agenda, people are asked to email City Clerk Barbara Miller by noon Monday at millerb@huntingtonwv.gov or Assistant City Clerk Lisa Adkins at adkinsl@huntingtonwv.gov.
Those who want to submit public comment must also include their name and address in the email.