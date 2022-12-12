Brian Bracey, executive director of the Huntington Water Quality Board, speaks speaks during a public discussion regarding upgrades to the public sewer system on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Huntington City Hall.
HUNTINGTON — By a 9-2 vote, Huntington City Council approved on Monday evening the second reading of an ordinance authorizing increasing rates for sewer customers.
"This rate increase will be detrimental to the disabled and retired on fixed incomes," said Donna Watterson, a disabled woman who lives on 9th Avenue. "People are suffering now and these increases are being proposed at a time when we are already hit with the worst time of inflation."
Others also spoke against the rate increase, saying it was too much for those already living in poverty.
"The economic damage to low-income people and those on fixed incomes will be devastating," said Huntington resident Perry Shaffer.
However, economic development officials from the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Huntington Area Development Council said not making the upgrades would have an impact on future economic development.
"Our current sewer system is nearly a century old and the treatment plant is nearly 50 years old. This aging and outdated infrastructure is prone to overflows, leading to heavy flooding and a major threat to health and safety," said Tricia Ball, CEO and president of the chamber. "Significant economic development opportunities exist in these areas and an adequate infrastructure is necessary for these opportunities to materialize."
Brent Shaw, a union representative for the workers at the wastewater treatment plant, said the current conditions are a safety hazard for the workers and the the improvement plan needs to be approved.
"This will make a safer work environment and we will be able to operate efficiently again, like we did 40 years ago," Shaw said.
Currently, the city's sewer system is at 98% capacity and under threat of a federal takeover for repeated water quality violations. The Huntington Sanitary Board has said the upgrades would bring the system into compliance with both state and federal regulations.
Plans include separating stormwater and sewer lines along 3rd and 5th avenues, reducing flooding risk and improving public safety, as well as increasing overall system capacity. Two pumping stations, located on 4th and 13th streets — through which 80% of the sewer system flows — also need extensive renovations.
The cost of the plan is estimated at $200 million. Approximately $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used and $160 million in state and federal grants and loans can be accessed, but only if the council approves a rate increase plan.
"If we want to get these grants and loans at a half of a percentage rate, then we have to raise rates to 2% of the median household income or we don't qualify," said Huntington Mayor Steve Williams. "We must act now or we will miss this opportunity."
If approved, the rate increases will be staggered monthly over the next four years. Currently, the average Huntington customer uses 3,152 gallons with a monthly bill of $26.96. Monthly increases for average customers would be $8.18 for the first year, followed by $5.38, $8.02 and $13.58.
Several of those speaking against the rate increases asked why the issue hasn't been addressed over the past 40 to 50 years.
Williams admitted that past city council's have failed to act and "kicked the can down the road."
"There is no more can to kick," he said. "If we don't do what necessary to take full advantage of the low interest money and grants, and this council doesn't approve the plan, rates will eventually have to be raised and we would have to borrow money at 12 times the rate and then what's it going to cost individuals? While it's difficult to swallow, imagine what it would be like then."
Council members Tyler Bowen and Todd Sweeney voted against raising rates. Earlier in the meeting in City Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall, council unanimously approved the authorizing of construction improvements to the existing public sanitary sewage system.
