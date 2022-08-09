HUNTINGTON — Following mediation, the City of Huntington and firefighters have agreed to settle a lawsuit.
The Huntington City Council voted in favor of settling a 2-year-old lawsuit between the city and firefighters regarding holiday pay. In a voice vote, Councilmen Dale Anderson and Tyler Bowen voted against the resolution. The terms of the settlement included the city back-paying $415,000 to the firefighters.
Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh was absent Monday.
Huntington firefighters filed the lawsuit in August 2020 in Cabell County Circuit Court. All Huntington Fire Department were named as plaintiffs in the suit.
At the time, several firefighter groups across West Virginia claimed cities were not paying a holiday premium and not following the West Virginia Wage Payment Collection Act.
Council members went into a 30-minute executive session ahead of the vote to discuss the litigation.
Steve McCormick, president of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 289, said in a statement to The Herald-Dispatch last week union members who were plaintiffs voted to approve the settlement.
“I am pleased and grateful, and I know the local members are too, that the Mayor and the city administration came to the table to address our Holiday Pay issues,” he said. “We love this city and protecting its people is our #1 priority.”
A pair of action items were on the agenda to improve access to the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health, or the PATH.
City Council members approved an ordinance to design a connection between the PATH from 14th Street West to Memorial Boulevard as well as pedestrian and bicycle improvements along 14th Street West from Memorial Boulevard to Madison Avenue. The project will be funded through the Surface Transportation Block Grant Program in the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act.
The city will pay 20% of $125,487 for the project. The KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission will allocate $100,389.60.
The City Council also approved a companion resolution for a contract for the design. E.L. Robinson Engineering Co. of Charleston bid on the project for $125,487.
Lauren Kemp, the executive director of RenewAll Inc., a community development organization based in West Huntington, addressed council members about the grant. She said those working on the project applied in 2018.
“So we’ve been waiting a long time, and needless to say, we’re very excited,” she said. “This is our next bite of the elephant addressing public safety and connectivity concerns in Central City and on 14th Street West.”
The project is a partnership between the city, KYOVA, the West Virginia Division of Highways and RenewAll.
A one-time $50,000 contribution to the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau was removed from Monday’s agenda for further review by city administration.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
