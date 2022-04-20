HUNTINGTON — Levy orders for Cabell County and the City of Huntington have been set for the next fiscal year.
The Cabell County Commission and the Huntington City Council met for special meetings Tuesday, where both approved the levy rates.
During Tuesday’s commission meeting, President Jim Morgan said the rates were the same as last year. The vote was unanimous among the three commissioners. No one from the public objected.
For $100 of assessed property value, the regular levy rate is $14.30 in Class I, $28.60 in Class II, and $57.20 in Class III and Class IV.
The commission also approved excess levy rates for Cabell County Emergency Medical Services, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, senior citizens’ projects and programs, the Tri-State Transit Authority and protection services.
The excess levy rates are also based on $100 of assessed property value. For EMS, the Class I rate is $3, the Class II rate is $6, and the Class III and IV rates are $12. The health department rates are $1.20 in Class I, $2.40 in Class II, and $4.80 for Class III and IV. For the senior levy, the rates are 20 cents in Class I, 40 cents in Class II, and 80 cents for Class III and IV. The levy rates for the TTA are $1.20 for Class I, $2.40 for Class II and $4.80 for Class III and IV. The levy rates for fire protection services are 54 cents for Class I, $1.08 for Class II and $2.16 for Class III and IV.
Like the commission meeting, no members of the public spoke during the City Council meeting Tuesday. All council members present approved the rates. Councilman Tyler Bowen was absent. The city rates also did not change from the last fiscal year.
The rate, which is for $100 of assessed property value, is $11 for Class I, $22 for Class II and $44 for Class IV. For the city’s TTA levy, the rates are $3.50 for Class I, $7 for Class II and $14 for Class IV.
