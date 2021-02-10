HUNTINGTON — With snowy, icy weather in the forecast for much of the region, the city of Huntington tried to get an early jump on the inclement weather headed in its direction.
Public Works crews in Huntington salted and applied brine to roadways in the downtown, roads leading to it and in other hilly areas of the city early Wednesday, and work was expected to continue late into the evening.
The National Weather Service in Charleston said a sizable winter storm was headed toward the Tri-State on Wednesday evening, having already reached the Mid-Ohio Valley by late afternoon.
The region is expected to get between 1 and 3 inches of snow accumulation in the coming days, and up to one-tenth of an inch of ice is expected to be on the ground from late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.
While that might not sound like a large accumulation of ice, the NWS advised that it is a dangerous amount of accumulation and enough to cause problems on roads.
Cabell County Schools canceled all after-school activities Wednesday evening in anticipation of the upcoming weather. Marshall University also closed its Huntington campus and some centers at 4 p.m. Wednesday due to predicted weather conditions, and in-person classes were canceled for Thursday.
Officials with the West Virginia Division of Highways were also working to keep the state’s roadways safe.
“Currently we are pre-treating with brine on our interstates to try to keep the ice from bonding on the pavement,” DOH District 1 engineer Travis Knighton said in a news release. “We will continue to work from our interstates out to our main routes and down to our secondary and tertiary routes to get those roads open as soon as possible.”
The DOH recently bought 185 snowplows for use during periods of ice and snow, and Knighton said that “salt sheds are full, our equipment has been prepped and is ready, and we are on two 12-hour shifts, 24 hours a day, until this storm is over.”
In Kentucky, the National Weather Service said an ice storm warning was in effect for a large portion of the state through Thursday evening, according to The Associated Press.