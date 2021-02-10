HUNTINGTON — With snowy, icy weather in the forecast for much of the region, the city of Huntington tried to get an early jump on the inclement weather headed in its direction.
Public Works crews in Huntington salted and applied brine to roadways in the downtown, roads leading to it and in other hilly areas of the city early Wednesday, and work was expected to continue late into the evening.
The National Weather Service in Charleston said a sizable winter storm was headed toward the Tri-State on Wednesday evening, having already reached the Mid-Ohio Valley by late afternoon.
The region is expected to get between 1 and 3 inches of snow accumulation in the coming days, and up to one-tenth of an inch of ice is expected to be on the ground from late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.
While that might not sound like a large accumulation of ice, the NWS advised that it is a dangerous amount of accumulation and enough to cause problems on roads.
Cabell County Schools canceled all after-school activities Wednesday evening in anticipation of the upcoming weather. Marshall University also closed its Huntington campus and some centers at 4 p.m. Wednesday due to predicted weather conditions.