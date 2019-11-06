HUNTINGTON — Crews with Huntington’s Public Works Department performed a trial run using their snow-removal equipment Tuesday morning.
To prepare for the winter months ahead, crews tested out their snowplows and salt trucks after departing from the city’s Street Division location on 2nd Street West.
Late last month, members of Huntington City Council approved purchasing up to 1,200 tons of rock salt, or sodium chloride, from Cargill Inc. out of North Olmsted, Ohio. The Public Works Department will purchase the salt for $99.33 a ton as needed, said Jim Insco, Public Works director. Currently, the department has about 1,200 tons of rock salt in storage.
During a mild winter last year, the city only used about 250 tons of rock salt.