HUNTINGTON — In observance of New Year’s Day on Wednesday, Huntington City Hall and the Cabell County Courthouse will be closed.
In Huntington, there will be no household garbage pickups on Wednesday. Instead, garbage pickups will be on a one-day delay from Thursday, Jan. 2, to Saturday, Jan. 4. City Hall will reopen Thursday, Jan. 2 at 8 a.m.
On Tuesday, Dec. 31, the Cabell County Courthouse will close at noon and will be closed a full day on Wednesday, Jan. 1. It will reopen Thursday, Jan. 2, at 8:30 a.m.