POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — One of the Tri-State area’s largest advocates and educators of river industry history has died.
Jack Fowler, 85, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, died Monday at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, but his home city hopes to keep his vision for the Point Pleasant River Museum alive. Fowler served as the museum’s executive director for many years up to the time of his death.
Under Fowler’s leadership, the river museum became one of Mason County’s top tourist draws and an educational facility serving schoolchildren and adults who worked in the maritime industry.
His interest in people and his personality enabled him to secure many artifacts, photographs and literature of river history for the museum that otherwise would have become lost. In 2009, he was the recipient of the Maritime Impact Award for preserving River Heritage for future generations. In 2016, he was honored as a History Hero by the West Virginia Division of Art and History. In 2019, he was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his work promoting river history.
“Jack enjoyed telling the many stories of men and women who worked on the river to not only local residents, but to the hundreds upon hundreds who graced the River Museum to learn about the river industry,” Mayor Brian Billings said in a Facebook post on the city’s page.
A fire on July 1, 2018, caused heavy damage to the museum building and its contents. People in the community responded to the fire by removing its contents while the building still smoldered. They loaded artifacts, models, photos, books and other items into trucks and took them to places where they could be cleaned and stored.
The contents were owned by the museum, but the building was owned by the city of Point Pleasant. Last month, the Point Pleasant City Council voted to hire The Thrasher Group to design and oversee construction of a new museum building in downtown Point Pleasant. The museum’s name was also changed to the Point Pleasant River Museum and Lakin Cook Learning Center in honor of a longtime donor and his family.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new museum has not been scheduled, but Billings and other officials say the new museum will have a permanent tribute to Fowler and his work.
“The Point Pleasant River Museum wouldn’t be what it was if it had not been for his 24/7 leadership he gave to the place he believed in,” Billings said. “Now, with his passing and the drive to rebuild the river museum, we must strive to honor the vision he had so that those who come to visit in the future will feel his presence and have a true understanding of our river heritage.”
Fowler lived his entire life in the city of Point Pleasant, always cognizant of the river industry and its history. He was a 1952 graduate of Point Pleasant High School, where he lettered in baseball, basketball and football and received All-State honors in football. He was inducted into the first class of the Point Pleasant Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007. He attended Marshall University on a football scholarship after graduation.
Billings said the museum’s governing board will begin work soon on finding a new executive director for the museum.