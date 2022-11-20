Scott Kelley, plant operations superintendent, displays a bag of test samples from the water bath while reviewing the laboratory process inside the Huntington Water Quality Board wastewater treatment facility on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — On Monday, the Huntington City Council heard a second reading of an ordinance that would refund an outstanding sewer revenue bond for not more than $6.2 million. The ordinance will go to a third reading.
The council’s Administration and Finance Committee also reviewed ordinances that include creating plans for the city’s sewage system, setting new rates for sewer customers and more. Those will be considered by the City Council at future meetings.
Brian Bracey, the executive director of the Huntington Water Quality Board, said the city’s system is in a dire need of upgrades. The sewer system has more than 22,000 customers.
To receive money for these projects from the Clean State Revolving Fund, Huntington’s sewer rates need to be roughly 2% of the median household income. Bracey said the current rates are slightly over 1%. The program, which is under the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, offers local government agencies loans earmarked for specific projects.
Bracey said the average customer’s usage is around 3,152 gallons monthly. If approved, the increased rates would be implemented over a four-year period.
For 3,400 gallons, the increase would be about $8.71 for the first year, $6 the second year, $8.45 the third year and $13.70 the fourth year.
Those respectively represent 30%, 16%, 20% and 26% increases.
Mayor Steve Williams told City Council members in his State of the City address earlier this year that they would likely be considering increased sewer rates sometime this year. In a recent statement to The Herald-Dispatch, he said the rates proposed “are the result of more than 40 years of inaction.”
The mayor said there are two options — correcting those years of inaction by taking advantage of “once-in-a-lifetime federal and state support” or not acting and “wait for catastrophic failure or a state and federal mandate” that could not use the federal and state grants or low-interest loans. With the latter, Williams said the city would “be forced to raise rates to levels beyond reason that would deter future development.”
“Our city is now poised for unprecedented growth and opportunity for the next 50 years. But it will not happen unless we address our capital improvement needs. If we don’t address the needs that are hidden from sight, the growth that we are poised to accomplish will not and cannot happen,” the mayor said. “Our growth will not and cannot happen because our sanitary sewer plant and sewer lines necessary for our homes, businesses and industries presently do not have the capacity to serve the new growth that is on the verge of happening.”
He added that no one wants to raise rates, but “nobody wants to stunt our city’s growth by not addressing the inevitable catastrophic failure of our sewer system either.”
“We must do what is necessary to become eligible for federal and state support that we have already paid for through our tax dollars,” he said.
The upgrades would mean a few things — improving safety for employees, expanding capacity to make way for economic development and cutting expenses in areas like maintenance.
One of the main priorities is the wastewater treatment plant, which began operating in 1964. It was last expanded in the 1980s. Other projects on the table include fixing pump stations at 13th Street and 4th Street, which control the flow for most of the city’s sewer system.
Bracey said the Water Quality Board is looking for $42 million in forgivable monies and a remaining $158 million from bonds.
