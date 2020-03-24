HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was jailed over the weekend after a state trooper allegedly saw him firing a pistol from his vehicle while driving along 5th Street Road in Huntington.
Donald Arthur Moore, 35, was jailed at 1:15 a.m. Saturday. The West Virginia State Police charged him with wanton endangerment, shooting a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, discharging a firearm and breach of peace with a firearm.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, at about 11:30 Friday, a trooper was patrolling the area of 5th Street Road in Huntington when he saw a 2005 Ford Escape traveling north ahead of him.
The officer said he saw the driver stick his arm out the driver’s side window, pointing a pistol in the air and discharging it several times. The area where he had been allegedly firing the weapon was a section of roadway where several occupied houses were located.
The trooper stoped the vehicle and asked the driver why he had fired his weapon, to which he allegedly replied he did not know the law regarding how many rounds were allowed in a loaded magazine, so he had decided to empty the pistol.
The trooper took possession of a black Glock .22 pistol, a box of ammunition sitting next to the driver and a round lying on the driver side floorboard.
The officer took a recorded statement from the passenger stating she witnessed the accused discharge his firearm while driving. A young child about 6 years of age was also in the vehicle at the time.
Moore is currently housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.