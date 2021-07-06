HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington was down to the wire on meeting its goal of removing 119 structures from its unsafe building list by June 30, but it crossed the finish line.
On Wednesday, the 119th building was demolished and came off the city’s list. The removal met a goal set by Mayor Steve Williams in October. The initiative is called B.A.N.E. 2.0, or Blight and Nuisance Elimination.
Christal Perry, the city’s demolition specialist, said it felt great to know the goal was met. Perry said she and the city’s contractor were worried about weather delays due to rain. The final structure was on Perry Street.
“We were going over the list and there were a couple that I hadn’t taken off of my list that he had demolished,” Perry said. “And right down to the wire, I totaled it up and I said, ‘We only need two more.’ So on the 29th, we were still racing and we had two that come in right under the wire.”
Perry said that fixing these properties, either through demolition or rehabilitation, takes care of neighbors’ concerns. Issues like fire hazards and drug activity are addressed.
“A couple of things are happening: People are saying, ‘I’m seeing it now,’ because of the sheer volume that we do at one time. But then also, those bad property owners are realizing that the city is coming after these properties now. So they are reaching out to us now.”
While this target was met, Perry said the city will keep working to remove unsafe structures. Over 80 properties are on the list. While some are removed, the list grows as the city adds or residents report structures.
A new focus will be on the rehabilitation of structures, Perry said. In addition to initiatives like Project SHINE, which brings in out-of-town volunteers to Huntington to complete exterior renovations on homes, the city will shift to rehabilitation tools.
Perry said some of these measures include working with the Land Reuse Agency and utilizing the vacant and rental registries.
“I think a focus for this new year is to band together and try to get plans in place for this preventative medicine so we don’t have to set these high demolition goals.”
Williams said in a statement that he was proud of all city employees who worked toward the goal of removing the 119 structures from the list. The employees included code enforcement officers, planning and development staff, the Huntington fire marshal, the city attorney’s office, Finance Department and Unsafe Building Commission.
“The City of Huntington has made significant progress during the past five years in tearing down more than 400 deteriorating, vacant structures that pose a safety threat to surrounding neighbors. However, you can’t rebuild or preserve a community simply by tearing down structures,” Williams said. “While demolition is necessary for unsafe structures that are at the end of their life cycle, we must make efforts to rehabilitate and preserve owner-occupied properties so they are never at risk of being placed on our unsafe building list. That is why we are pursuing innovative programs such as Project SHINE.”