HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council members heard the first reading of an ordinance Monday night that would get the ball rolling on a series of improvements planned for Hal Greer Boulevard.
This particular ordinance outlines a supplemental agreement with the West Virginia Department of Highways to handle the right-of-way acquisition necessary to realign 10th and Charleston avenues in partnership with the Hal Greer Boulevard Complete Street Project, said Cathy Burns, executive director of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority.
The city’s contribution to this project would be $220,000, an amount that had already been budgeted for, Burns said. Additional funding would come from KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission.
The project is expected to cost $1.1 million.
In November, the previous council approved a resolution earmarking $700,000 for the improvement of the Hal Greer Boulevard corridor.
The funds for this project are currently sitting in the city’s capital outlay-other improvements budget line item and are part of a $1 million exchange from Cabell Huntington Hospital as a result of an agreement with the city and Cabell County to give up the right to name three people to the hospital’s board of directors.
Williams previously promised those funds to the Fairfield community because of its proximately to the hospital.
He said $300,000 of those funds would go to the development of the Hal Greer Corridor Management Plan and the remaining money would go toward putting that plan into action, which includes improvements to the road, sidewalks, interchanges, lighting and other amenities.
In other business, council approved a resolution to purchase a new aerial rescue fire truck for the city’s fire department.
The total cost of the truck is $921,845 and will be paid for out of the fire department’s capital equipment-motor equipment line item.
It will be purchased from Johnson’s Emergency Vehicle Solutions in Wellston, Ohio.
Council members also heard to first reading of an ordinance to purchase a parcel of land in Westmoreland for the future construction of a fire station.
The parcel is roughly a half-acre and is located at 3208 Piedmont Road. The property is currently being held by Park Place Properties LLC but is controlled by Federal Bankruptcy Trustee.
The price of the property is $55,000.
Other items approved by council members during the meeting include a resolution amending the 2020-21 general fund budget.
The revision includes allocating an additional $115,000 to the city’s Street and Highways Division in Public Works for the purpose of replacing a 2009 model backhoe that is no longer cost efficient to be repaired.
The funds will be transferred from the city’s contingencies line item, which now sits at roughly $4.47 million.
Council members also approved a resolution confirming the reappointment of Robert Trocin to the Water Quality Board as well as a resolution confirming the appointment of Carl Eastham to the city’s Planning Commission.