David Vargas, left, and Jamie Streets with the City of Huntington’s Public Works Department cut back trees and weeds from alleyways in the Highlawn neighborhood as part of the Clean Sweep campaign on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington will have several clean sweeps this spring and summer.
The Public Works Department will sweep all alleys in each designated area during one of the three-day events, a city press release said. Workers will cut back trees and weeds from alleyways, cite vehicles that have been abandoned or don’t have proper registration, and issue code enforcement citations for unkempt properties.
Residents in these areas may set out bulky trash items to be hauled away by no later than the first day of the clean sweep. These items can include furniture, brush/yard waste, construction materials, appliances without Freon and dried paint cans. Items that will not be accepted include tires, oils, liquid paint, appliances with Freon, car batteries, and gas or propane tanks.
The 2022 clean sweep schedule is:
May 3-5: Arlington Park, Guyandotte, Altizer, Saltwell Road from Washington Boulevard to Norway Avenue.
n May 17-19: 24th to 32nd streets from river to rail (Highlawn area).
n June 14-16: 12th to 28th streets from 8th to 13th avenues.
n June 28-30: 28th Street to Norway Avenue and roads connecting to 28th Street, Walnut Hills, Gallaher Village, Stamford Park, Forest Road and connecting roads.
n July 12-14: Enslow Park, 1st Street to 12th Street from 8th Avenue to the Huntington Museum of Art, Ridgewood Road and connecting roads, Honeysuckle Lane and connecting roads.
n July 26-28: 1st Street West to 14th Street West from the river to Harveytown, Westview Road, Edgemont Road and connecting roads.
n Aug. 9-11: 14th Street West to 32nd Street West from river to railroad tracks.
n Aug. 23-25: 32nd Street West to floodwall from river to railroad tracks.
