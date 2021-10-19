HUNTINGTON — As part of the city’s diversity training efforts, Huntington police officers attended sessions last week to learn about their personal and external experiences.
City of Huntington employees must complete diversity and harassment training every two years, as mandated by a city ordinance. Other departments have completed the training in recent weeks, which is led in partnership with the West Virginia University Extension Service.
Mayor Steve Williams said in a statement that he was grateful for the extension service for its partnership to provide the training and “a forum to bring these types of conversations to our employees.
“We must have these conversations, both in the community and in the workplace,” Williams said. “Huntington is fortunate in that our community has been open as a whole to have those conversations. But it also comes down to the individual asking themselves, ‘Am I going to be inclusive or am I not?’ That simply means to me that either you are going to be forward-thinking or you will always be looking over your shoulder wishing things never changed. If you’re the latter, then you’re going to get left behind.”
The title of this year’s program is “Building Awareness, Becoming an Ally: A Continuum to Support Equity at Work.” Each session is three and a half hours. From the extension service, Tony Michael, director and professor of family and community development, and Denis Scott, associate professor and extension specialist for community engagement and global awareness, led the sessions.
The program takes a funnel approach, as the discussion and topics begin broadly and then focus on an individual level, Scott said. Topics discussed include stereotyping, biases and understanding cultural competency. Scott and Michael facilitate group discussions and participants complete some self-assessment and worksheets.
“Huntington is pretty advanced when it comes to … recognizing workers’ rights and differences in the workplace, and for them to take this sort of proactive stance about employee training is really helpful for employees,” Scott said.
He added that employees can use these skills as they work together in their own department and with other departments as well as with members of the public. By internally understanding personal biases or preferences, that can lead to better external understanding of others.
“We figure that once people understand themselves a little bit better by contrasting those differences and similarities with others in the workplace, they can understand themselves to understand others better and that makes for a better working environment,” Scott said.
The information in the training is uniform but not cookie-cutter, Michael said. Every employee walks out of the sessions with similar lessons but tailored to their jobs. For example, the city has its own diversity policies but the police department has an additional policy to follow.
The sessions begin by talking about stereotypes to further understand implicit biases and then move toward individual perspectives and how that can shape culture, Michael said. The training also touches on understanding how thoughts are shaped.
After self-reflection on these topics, employees then learn about serving as an advocate for equity in the workplace. Michael added that the city’s goal is to improve the workplace experience.
Michael has helmed diversity training in the past with the city of Huntington and added that this year’s program has been expanded to include more topics than in previous years. Before and after each session, participants complete an assessment form to show their familiarity with terms. That data can be compared to previous years, he said.
“What we are seeing is that people are, I think, evolving and people do understand these concepts,” Michael said.
The time commitment and resources the city puts into training each employee is “phenomenal,” Michael said. He added that the extension office is working with the city to take the next steps beyond this entry-level training.
“These people serve the community, that’s their job. … So when we’re talking about equity in the workplace, what we’re really talking about is also inclusivity in the communities,” Michael said.