HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington Foundation Inc is seeking nominations for the 2023 Greater Huntington Hall of Fame.
Nominations will be accepted through July 15, with the celebration scheduled for Oct. 19 at Mountain Health Arena.
Nominee must be a Huntington resident; if not native-born, the nominee must have lived in the Huntington area for a minimum of 10 years, have performed a community service from which the entire Huntington area has benefited and/or have achieved national recognition in their chosen field and acted as an ambassador for the Huntington area.
Members of the City of Huntington Foundation Inc. are not permitted to make nominations. Elected federal, state, county or municipal officials are not eligible for nomination. The public at-large submits portfolios including the nominee’s detailed information, support documents and letters of support.
Nominations must include a picture, a biographical sketch with descriptions of accomplishments including supporting documentation and three to five letters of recommendation.
Contact Maxine Loudermilk, president, at 304-654-1471 before preparing and submitting a nomination for consideration.
