The City of Huntington Foundation Inc. is accepting nominations for the Greater Huntington Hall of Fame for 2023.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington Foundation Inc is seeking nominations for the 2023 Greater Huntington Hall of Fame.

Nominations will be accepted through July 15, with the celebration scheduled for Oct. 19 at Mountain Health Arena.

