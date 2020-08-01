HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington Foundation is now accepting 2020 nominations for its Greater Huntington Wall of Fame through Aug. 31.
The wall, inside the Mountain Health Arena, has been recognizing people with ties to the region since 1986.
To be eligible, the nominee must be a Huntingtonian — if not native born, the nominee must have lived in the Huntington area for a minimum of 10 years; must have performed a community service from which the entire Huntington area has benefited; and/or must have achieved national recognition in his or her chosen field and acted as an ambassador for the Huntington area.
Nominees may be nominated from, but not limited to, the following categories: art (literary, performing, visual); business; civic (community) service; education; humanitarian; science (medicine, research); and sports.
Members of the City of Huntington Foundation are not permitted to make nominations. Elected federal, state, county or municipal officials are not eligible for nomination. The public should submit portfolios with the nominee’s detailed information, support documents and three to five letters of recommendation.
Last year, John S. Anderson, David E. Becker, Charlene L. Farrell, James W. St. Clair and Judy K. Rule were inducted onto the Wall of Fame during a ceremony in October.
Foundation Director Maxine Loudermilk said a date for this year’s event has not been decided due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The plans are incomplete for the induction ceremony. We just can’t plan anything. We will do the vote in September, but who knows what will happen after that,” she said. “But we are going to do it again this year.”
People can contact Loudermilk at 304-696-5540, ext. 2321, prior to making a nomination, or email cityofhuntingtonfoundation@cohfoundation.org.