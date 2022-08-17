Mayor Steve Williams, left, speaks before presenting Facing Hunger Foodbank Chief Executive Officer Cyndi Kirkhart, right, with a contribution from the City of Huntington’s general fund on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Huntington.
Mayor Steve Williams, left, speaks before presenting Facing Hunger Foodbank Chief Executive Officer Cyndi Kirkhart, right, with a contribution from the City of Huntington’s general fund on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A local community organization can continue work to help residents with aid from the City of Huntington.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams delivered a $500,000 check on behalf of the city Wednesday to Facing Hunger Foodbank. The nonprofit serves about 130,000 people a month, said Chief Executive Officer Cyndi Kirkhart.
Williams said the city has the resources to “do those things that are necessary, not just things that are needed.” Facing Hunger saw an increase in individuals who needed support during the coronavirus pandemic. About a third of Huntington’s population lives under the poverty level, with another 20% who are barely above it, he added.
“There is absolutely no reason in the world why in this nation, in this state and absolutely in this city that anybody, certainly a child or a senior, should ever have to go hungry,” Williams said.
Half of the funds come from last fiscal year’s general fund, and the other comes from the current fiscal year. Williams said he was grateful for City Council’s support with the allocation, which he referenced in his State of the City address earlier this year. Before he leaves office at the end of 2024, the mayor has a goal of giving the food bank a total of $1 million.
“The intent is, at this point, is to make sure not only are we building and taking care of the next 50 years in terms of economic opportunity … Let’s make sure we’re taking care of today,” Williams said.
Wednesday’s donation will go a long way for Facing Hunger Foodbank, Kirkhart said. About nine meals can be made per $1. She said the food bank also plans to expand its 7th Avenue facility to have a full-time food pantry. Mobile food pantries are held every two weeks in the West End and will start in Fairfield and OVP Health on 20th Street, she added.
Kirkhart said the food insecurity rate is high in the food bank’s service area, and pockets of communities can be affected by it. For example, residents in the Fairfield neighborhood must walk 2 miles to access food.
“This funding is going to help us to make really transformational steps in the City of Huntington, and I can’t be more proud of our mayor and the City Council for taking these steps,” Kirkhart said.
Following the check presentation, city employees volunteered as part of the City of Huntington’s quarterly Day of Service. Since beginning the effort in January 2021, city workers have contributed over 300 hours of service to the food bank.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
