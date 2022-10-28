Mayor Steve Williams helps children pick out their Halloween costumes as the City of Huntington distributes costumes to children at the A.D. Lewis Community Center on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Thanks to a City of Huntington costume drive, a few more ghosts and ghouls are celebrating Halloween.
After a costume drive, the City of Huntington distributed items to boys and girls of all ages at the A.D. Lewis Community Center on Friday afternoon. At the time, kids were able to pick out a costume during a giveaway party.
The city began the drive last month and sought new and gently used Halloween costumes for the children.
Halloween is Monday, Oct. 31. Trick-or-treat times in the City of Huntington and Cabell County are 6-8 p.m. Monday.
